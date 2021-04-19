Trey Lance 'will do great' at NFL level, Jordan Matthews says

Lance's pro day WR, former 49er, believes QB 'will be great' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Matthews never caught a pass during his three games with the 49ers over the past few seasons, but he potentially hauled in some passes from a future 49ers signal-caller on Monday.

Matthews was one of the receivers catching passes from 2021 NFL Draft prospect Trey Lance during the quarterback's second pro day workout at North Dakota State on Monday. Lance is expected to be one of the three QBs the 49ers will be choosing from with the third overall pick in the draft later this month.

The veteran sent well wishes to Lance following the event in Fargo, North Dakota, and believes the 20-year-old has a bright future at the next level.

Make that 2 Bisons I’ve caught from! Trey will do great at the next level. https://t.co/m1DbeUsSjI — Jordan Matthews (@jmattjmattjmatt) April 19, 2021

Lance throwing to former 49ers receiver Jordan Matthews 👀 pic.twitter.com/eTAD2qdR9Y — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 19, 2021

Matthews also played with North Dakota State product Carson Wentz in Philadelphia.

Lance, along with Justin Fields and Mac Jones, present the 49ers' front office with a difficult choice at No. 3 overall. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are the presumed first and second overall draft picks.

Jones was the consensus favorite in the immediate aftermath of the 49ers' decision to trade up with the Miami Dolphins. After a strong pro day last week, Fields became the betting favorite even though he already was the ideal choice for many 49ers fans.

Lance's performance Monday has reminded the collective NFL world of his talents, and all three offer traits that would fit well in 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Lance’s deep ball out of play-action 🎯 pic.twitter.com/JGguwWyQ9h — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 19, 2021

With the final QB pro day now in the books, Shanahan and 49ers general manager John Lynch will meet with their staff and work on coming to a final decision on who will be the next franchise quarterback.

