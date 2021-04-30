Trey Lance 'grateful' for text from Jimmy Garoppolo after pick

Lance 'grateful' to hear from Jimmy G after 49ers' pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance said right after the 49ers chose him third overall on Thursday night that he was eager to learn from Jimmy Garoppolo, and it appears the quarterback already reached out to the newest 49er.

You love to hear it 👇 pic.twitter.com/tuowmm6W64 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 30, 2021

"Yeah he sent me a text last night, and I was super thankful and grateful for that," Lance said on 95.7 The Game. "For him reaching out, it meant a lot to me, and I'm super excited to get to work, get to meet him and to learn as much as I possibly can from him."

Lance has been selected to eventually usurp Garoppolo as the 49ers' franchise quarterback, although the 49ers' brain trust has remained publicly committed to keeping Jimmy G in the building going into the 2021 season.

“But Jimmy’s situation is, if he isn’t here on Sunday, I would be disappointed because Jimmy is the quarterback who has played one year and taken us to a Super Bowl and played at a very high level,” Shanahan said Thursday night. “He’s had some unfortunate injuries, but I believe in Jimmy as a person and he’s shown what he can do on tape.”

The 49ers believe Lance is pro-ready, but don't be surprised if Garoppolo still is the starting quarterback when Week 1 rolls around.

It appears the two already are laying the groundwork for a positive working relationship, which only stands to benefit the 49ers in the long run.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast