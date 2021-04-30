Trey Lance got great advice on what not to call San Francisco

Lance got great advice on what not to call San Francisco originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance got good advice before the 49ers drafted him Thursday.

He knows not to call San Francisco -- the city in which the 49ers played games for over six decades and remain synonymous with, despite being based out of Santa Clara -- "San Fran," avoiding the mistake of misguided NFL announcers, tourists and transplants over the years.

Don't worry, @treylance09 knows to never say San Fran 😂 pic.twitter.com/nb4upoGaUa — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 30, 2021

"That's the one tip I got," Lance said in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt and Matt Maiocco.

Not bad for someone who wasn't certain he'd be a 49er on draft night.

Then again, evaluators lauded Lance's intelligence and ability to process information in the lead-up to the 49ers selecting the 20-year-old with the No. 3 overall selection on Thursday night, so it's fitting he retained an important piece of San Francisco information before his arrival in the Bay Area.

With their new face of the franchise aboard, The Faithful can rest easy knowing he's not going to make such an irredeemable mistake early on.

