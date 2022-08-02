Trey Lance going through ups, downs against elite 49ers defense

Lance continues ups, downs against elite 49ers defense in camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Trey Lance is going through the natural growing pains of facing an elite defense — the 49ers.

While the young quarterback has had moments of showing why coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch traded up to draft the North Dakota State product, Lance has had his work cut out for him. With Nick Bosa constantly in his face, Lance has seen a challenging first few practices of training camp.

With a new combination of players on the interior of the offensive line, Lance has been constantly under pressure by the experienced and talented 49ers defense. It hasn’t been just from the defensive line, however.

DeMeco Ryans has dialed up blitzes from Fred Warner, as well as the corners and safeties and Lance has had no room to work. All of this, of course, will prepare the 22-year-old for Week 1 of the regular season.

Jake Brendel and Daniel Brunskill took turns at center while Aaron Banks was seen at left guard. Mike McGlinchey sat out of practice, which led to Jaylon Moore taking over at right tackle for the day while Spencer Burford saw time at right guard.

But there was also progress as Lance did not skip a beat in building chemistry with Deebo Samuel. The two had their first reps together in team drills on Tuesday. Lance connected with the newly-extended receiver twice, making it appear that they will quickly be on the same page.

Lance completed 10-of-19 attempts in 11-on-11 work, handed off to running backs seven times, and scrambled on four plays. Along with Samuel, Aiyuk continues to be Lance’s favorite target as the quarterback found the third-year receiver for four completions.

George Kittle, Marcus Johnson, Kyle Juszczyk, and Trey Sermon each caught a pass from Lance.

