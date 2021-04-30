Trey Lance goes No. 3 to 49ers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Trey Lance goes No. 3 to 49ers
Trey Lance goes No. 3 to 49ers
BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.
The 15-46 Rockets have no reason to rush the oft-injured Wall back this season.
This year’s campaign theme is “#SeeYouOutThere” and celebrates the many benefits of running while encouraging runners of all levels to get active.
Kyrie Irving had 34 points with 12 assists and Kevin Durant scored 33 points after a brief time away as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 128-119 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday in a showdown between two of the top teams in the NBA. Blake Griffin scored 16 points, as the Nets backed up their standing as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Devin Booker scored 36 for Phoenix while Deandre Ayton scored 20 with 13 rebounds as the Suns dropped consecutive games for the first time since January.
Love’s intent wasn’t to slap the ball inbounds, sources said. Love was frustrated with officials and not his team’s performance, sources said.
The 13th edition of the tournament, which has been dubbed "Asia's major", will take place at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club with 69 players from 18 nations, including 22 different major winners, competing for a share of $1.6 million on offer. ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand will make her debut in the no-cut event, which was among a host of tournaments that were not held last year due to the pandemic.
Two AFC West teams are among Rodgers' reported list of preferred trade destinations.
The Yankees rallied late, but fell to the Baltimore Orioles, 4-3, in 10 innings.
Do you want the Minnesota Vikings to trade for Drew Lock, quarterback for the Denver Broncos? He would be an affordable backup QB option.
Julian Edelman doesn't miss on social media.
Brad Keselowski added his name to the impressively long and varied list of 2021 winners with a victory at Talladega Superspeedway last weekend. There have been nine winners through the opening 10 races headed into Sunday‘s Buschy McBusch Race 400 (3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), but notably absent on that […]
Hoooo-boy. You want a juicy rumor? You’re getting one. It’s believed that the 49ers offered the No. 3 overall pick, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, other players, plus draft picks to the Green Bay Packers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Bill Michaels started the fire, attributing the report to Paul Allen of KFAN, with confirmation from others. As [more]
If the Green Bay Packers trade MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, where could he go? The Broncos, Raiders and 49ers reportedly are on his wish list.
Italian Matteo Berrettini won the Serbia Open after beating Russia's Aslan Karatsev 6-1 3-6 7-6(0) in the final at Novak Djokovc's claycourt tennis centre in downtown Belgrade by the Danube river on Sunday. Berrettini blew away Karatsev in the third set tiebreak 7-0 as the Russian showed signs of fatigue in the opening set and the tiebreaker after a gruelling three-and-a-half hour win over world number one Djokovic in Saturday's semi-final. Karatsev dug deep to haul himself back into the match after he was brushed aside in the opening set and having stayed afloat thanks to his big serve, the Russian saved a match-point to force the tiebreak.
The 34-year-old, who claimed a record-extending 12th Barcelona title, suffered a back injury in Melbourne earlier this year before he was beaten by Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarter-finals. But the Spaniard, who will be looking for a 14th French Open crown when the claycourt Grand Slam begins on May 30, showed he was returning to his battling best on Sunday, saving a match point before going on to winning his first title of 2021.
The joke, as Jim Furyk likes to tell it, is that everyone is thrilled to be on the PGA Tour Champions. Just thrilled.
Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has told members of the Green Bay Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team, ESPN reported Thursday. Rodgers, 37, has played for the Packers for his entire NFL career, leading Green Bay to victory in Super Bowl XLV and winning three MVP awards. But reports and rumors have indicated that Rodgers has felt disgruntled in Green Bay dating back to last year.
Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay. If he is indeed traded — which a source told PFT is a possibility for this weekend — where could he end up? Two likely destinations would appear to be the Broncos or Raiders. There are several key factors. A native of California, Rodgers would prefer to play [more]
The Cowboys are almost assured greatness in the 1st round, and while every pick is a gamble, there are some obvious risks they should avoid.
In Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr.'s final mock draft, the analysts both have the Jets selecting Zach Wilson, while differing at No. 23.