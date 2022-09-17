Trey Lance gives 49ers best Super Bowl shot, J.T. O’Sullivan believes

O’Sullivan: Lance has better shot at Super Bowl win than Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Trey Lance era didn't get off on the right foot following the 49ers' Week 1 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Despite not having the most convincing performance due to the rainy weather, the 22-year-old still received praise for how he played in less-than-ideal conditions.

Additionally, former 49ers quarterback J. T. O'Sullivan believes that Lance gives San Francisco the best shot at winning a Super Bowl despite having Jimmy Garoppolo on the team as the backup quarterback.

"Which quarterback gives you the best chance to win a championship? To me, that's Trey Lance," O'Sullivan said during his appearance Friday on Last Second Sports' YouTube channel. "We've seen what Jimmy Garoppolo can do and he is a good quarterback that wins a lot.

"But in those moments, does he have the capacity to create? Does he have the capacity to stretch the field up until this point? And you couple that with some health concerns. The answer to me is no. You've identified Trey Lance as the guy you wanted to go get."

O'Sullivan continued by saying the 49ers have invested a lot in Lance after trading up to select the North Dakota State star No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. San Francisco dealt first-round picks in the 2022 and 2023 NFL Drafts and a third-round selection in 2022 to the Miami Dolphins.

As a result, O'Sullivan believes that the franchise should stick by Lance rather than jumping back to Garoppolo. The former 49ers quarterback stresses that Lance brings a different skill set to the field that Garoppolo doesn't have.

"You've invested all this draft capital. I think he gives and the splashes that I've seen a few splashes within the handful of starts that he's at to me, I think he does offer that. And I think he does give you the best chance to win a championship this year and beyond.

"Now, will it work out? Who the hell knows? But winning the most games to me doesn't necessarily matter. I want them playing their best ball after Thanksgiving with him hitting his stride and then getting a chance to go into the playoffs and make a deep, really important run because of the way he's able to create plays that maybe Jimmy Garoppolo can't."

Lance has the opportunity to silence any doubters in the 49ers' Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

