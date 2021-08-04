The 49ers have not shown any sign that they are considering Trey Lance as their starting quarterback to kick off the 2021 season, but Lance is doing his part to be ready for the call when it does come.

Lance’s play has earned good reviews from teammates on both sides of the ball and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel offered another one on Wednesday regarding the first-round pick’s grasp of the offense. Lance is still early in his first training camp, but McDaniel said he’s almost able to teach others about the scheme.

“He’s getting to the point where he can correct other players,” McDaniel said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCBayArea.com.

Lance may not be in line to pass Jimmy Garoppolo for playing time in Week 1 of the regular season, but he’ll be on the field when the preseason starts next week and a performance that backs up the raves from camp would ensure questions continue coming about head coach Kyle Shanahan’s plan at quarterback.

Trey Lance “getting to the point where he can correct” teammates about offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk