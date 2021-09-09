Trey Lance gets back to throwing footballs after finger injury

Kyle Madson
·2 min read
In this article:
Trey Lance on Wednesday participated in 49ers practice on a limited basis as he works his way back from a chip fracture in his right index finger. While the nature of a “limited” practice can vary, the good news for the 49ers and their rookie signal caller is that he was back to using footballs during the session.

In three practices since his injury in the final preseason game, including one session Monday, Lance had only practiced on air. He wasn’t taking snaps and he wasn’t throwing. The wrap that covered his finger came off Monday, but Wednesday was his first time working with footballs as he begins preparations for his first NFL game Sunday in Detroit.

Reporters on the ground at the 49ers’ facility had video of the rookie making throws:

The San Francisco Chronicle’s Eric Branch also provided this rousing update:

There’s no guarantee on whether this points the arrow firmly toward Lance playing Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team is still in wait-and-see mode.

“I’m not sure yet,” Shanahan said when asked if Lance will be ready for the opener. “We’ll see how practice goes today. We haven’t been able to do anything live yet. He can do it on air, but that’ll be decided off of Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.”

If Lance continues getting work in throughout the week with no setbacks, it seems like he’ll be in line to play. The 49ers protected QB Nate Sudfeld from being signed off their practice squad in case Lance isn’t ready to suit up. Chances are we’ll get a better indication Friday when the official injury report for Sunday comes out.

