Trey Lance gets 1st designed run of training camp

An interesting note cropped up during Day 10 of 49ers training camp. Quarterback Trey Lance got a designed run called for him during team drills. That’s the first reported run called for the QB so far in this year’s camp.

This might have just been a play call that happened to land during Lance’s reps, but given the hotly-contested backup QB battle between Lance and Sam Darnold it’s worth reading into at least a little bit.

One of the key reasons the 49ers made Lance the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft was his ability to impact games with his legs. That might also be what ultimately separates him from Darnold if neither stands out as a passer.

It’s not a huge surprise that the designed QB runs have been reeled in dramatically from where they were last year given that they’re installing an offense for Brock Purdy, whose athleticism isn’t necessarily the type that translates to QB runs.

Perhaps with their preseason opener looming the 49ers are going to work on a couple of different designed runs to see how they translate in games. If that is the case and they believe that Lance’s athleticism gives him an edge over Darnold, it could be what ultimately decides the backup QB battle.

