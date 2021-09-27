Trey Lance follows Trent Williams' massive block on gutsy 49ers TD

Lance follows Williams' massive block on gutsy 49ers TD run originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance's first and only offensive snap in the first half of the 49ers' Week 3 tilt vs. the Packers was a productive one.

The 49ers' rookie quarterback followed a massive block from Trent Williams to take in a one-yard touchdown for the 49ers' first points of Sunday night's game.

Trey Lance follows Trent Williams’ MASSIVE block for the TD 👊pic.twitter.com/khMFDdcvJi — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 27, 2021

Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49ers down the field late in the second quarter, but was pulled inside the five-yard line for the final play of the half. Motion to the right side of the field threw the Green Bay Packers' defense off, and Lance trotted into the end zone to cut the deficit to 17-7.

The importance of Williams' block can't be understated, especially considering the 49ers' offense hadn't been able to run with much consistency through the first half.

The replays of Trent Williams’ block are must-see 😲 pic.twitter.com/TzSF3XabOt — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 27, 2021

Garoppolo finished the first half 10-for-18 with 91 passing yards and an interception. Many fans were clamoring for Lance to replace the veteran under center as the half wore on, and their wishes finally were granted on the final play.

Garoppolo was back on the field to start the second half, but we'll see if Lance makes another appearance during this game.