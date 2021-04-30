Trey Lance 'excited' to learn from 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

49ers No. 3 pick Lance excited to learn from Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance was drafted third overall by the 49ers to replace him, but the North Dakota State product told ESPN he is excited about the chance to work with and learn from Jimmy Garoppolo in the Bay Area.

"I’m excited to learn from him, everything he’s done. He’s a mentor for me," Lance said immediately following the selection Thursday night. "I’m super excited to get there and learn as much as I possibly can."

The 49ers have remained publicly committed to Garoppolo throughout the pre-draft process, with both coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch saying they wanted to bring both a rookie QB and Jimmy G into camp.

Lance had fewer than 20 starts in his college career, and considering he played at the Football Championship Subdivision with North Dakota State, the NFL level will present an even more elevated jump in talent than many first-round draft picks face.

It seems likely that the 49ers will try to hold onto Garoppolo in order to not rush Lance's entry into action.

Lance clearly seems willing to come in with an open mind and learn from a seasoned veteran like Garoppolo. The 49ers have said Jimmy G has been nothing but professional throughout this process.

We'll see how long Lance needs to learn from Garoppolo before the 49ers elect to turn over the keys to the offense to the No. 3 pick.

