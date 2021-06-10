How Trey Lance has 'excited' 49ers, coordinator Mike McDaniel

How rookie QB Lance has 'excited' 49ers, OC McDaniel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mike McDaniel is inheriting a unique situation as he takes over as the 49ers' offensive coordinator. Not only does he already have an incumbent quarterback with multiple years of experience running head coach Kyle Shanahan's schemes, but McDaniel also has some competition for Jimmy Garoppolo in the form of No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance.

Getting to shape a talented rookie QB like Lance is the dream of any offensive guru in the NFL, and McDaniel explained to reporters Wednesday why he and Shanahan are thrilled with Lance's mindset so far.

"I think we're all very excited and fired up about where Trey is in terms of being coachable, wanting to be coached, his expectation for himself," McDaniel said. "And, whether it's a quarterback, a center or a running back, all you can ask for as a coach, is that someone is embracing the process. And, I think that fires him up more than anything."

The 49ers did cut the offseason program short this week after multiple major injuries, as veterans Tarvarius Moore and Justin Skule both went down on Monday with long-term lower-body injuries.

Shanahan mentioned being able to put a lot on Lance's plate without much of an issue in his media availability after minicamp.

“I think he did a good job just being able to throw everything at him,” Shanahan said. “We got through the whole installation. To be able to do that, there’s a process of it, some days you do good, some days you do bad, but there’s a whole up and down with it that is necessary for a guy to go through.”

Lance now will have more than a month to soak up everything he's learned so far from his in-person workouts with the 49ers and continue to digest Shanahan and McDaniel's playbook as he adjusts to the NFL level.

The rookie sounds like he is bought in, which should bode well for whenever he slides in to replace Garoppolo as the 49ers' starting quarterback.

