Trey Lance excels with bounce-back 49ers practice after day off

SANTA CLARA -- While mostly everything else is meaningless, there is one statistic from training camp practices that captures the attention of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

Quarterback Trey Lance’s completion percentage has been less than 50 percent over the course of two weeks of practices. But Shanahan suggested he is not at all worried about that.

“You can still win games when you’re off on throws,” Shanahan said on Tuesday. “You can’t win games when you turn the ball over.”

Coming off an up-and-down Sunday that included an interception thrown directly to linebacker Fred Warner, Lance bounced back after a day off with one of his better days of practice this summer.

Lance completed 14 of 19 pass attempts and mixed in a few designed runs and scrambles to keep the 49ers’ defense on its heels.

Most important, Lance did not throw an interception.

It was a rare win for the offense after the 49ers’ defense has generally gotten the upper hand during camp.

That has been the norm throughout his 19 seasons as an NFL coach, Shanahan said. He could think of only two seasons when he was with the Houston Texans when the offense was ahead of the defense.

Lance on Tuesday connected on his first four pass attempts, including three crossing routes of around 20 yards apiece to Brandon Aiyuk (twice) and Deebo Samuel. Aiyuk was open on his two receptions, while Samuel made his catch in traffic against cornerback Ka’dar Hollman and safety George Odum.

In a red-zone session, Lance scored on a 6-yard touchdown run on a scramble. He also hit Samuel on an 8-yard touchdown pass.

On the day, Lance kept the ball on three run plays, he scrambled twice and held the ball for one would-be sack.

Aiyuk and Samuel were the 49ers’ top receivers among the first-teamers, catching four and three passes apiece from Lance, respectively.

On Lance’s five incomplete passes, 49ers defenders broke up three passes, one was incomplete under pressure, and he overshot Aiyuk in the back left corner of the end zone on one pass from the 7-yard line.

