Trey Lance eager to get back on a football field again with 49ers

Curtis Crabtree
·1 min read
New San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is just glad he’s about to be a part of a full-time football team once again.

After playing just one game last year at North Dakota State, Lance will get to be a football player again beginning with the 49ers rookie mini-camp this weekend.

I’ve been saying that for the longest time: I can’t wait to have teammates again,” Lance said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “I can be done living out of a suitcase. There’s no place I’d rather be. … I’m definitely looking forward to being on the field and playing some football again.”

A lone game against Central Arkansas was the only chance Lance had to play last year for North Dakota State as their FCS schedule was moved to the spring amid COVID-19 contingencies. Since then it’s been an extended stretch of pre-draft preparation and workouts leading up to his selection by the 49ers with the third overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Lance had also been serving as a de facto assistant coach at North Dakota State during his former team’s spring campaign.

Trey Lance eager to get back on a football field again with 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

