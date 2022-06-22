Trey Lance draws Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers 'superstar' comparison

NFL analyst: Lance will be next 'superstar' like Mahomes, Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

James Jones believes 49ers second-year quarterback Trey Lance could be the next star QB in the NFL.

Even with only a limited amount of game film, the NFL Network analyst sees similarities between the young signal-caller and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Jones recalled what was said about the two star quarterbacks when they first started in the league, and believes Lance is receiving comparable reviews.

“I believe we are looking at a bonafide superstar like Patrick Mahomes, like Aaron Rodgers,” Jones said recently on NFL Network's "Total Access." “We had a small sample size of Aaron Rodgers but all you heard out of the locker room and around Aaron was, ‘Just wait. You wait and see.’

“That was the same thing that was around Patrick Mahomes - a small sample size but everyone is ‘Just wait, this kid is going to be special.’ That’s the same thing that’s coming out of this Niners locker room with Trey Lance.”

Lance couldn’t have scripted a better offseason for himself. The sophomore quarterback set up workouts with several of his wide receivers prior to OTAs to build chemistry while also showing his leadership traits. Lance intends to organize more practice sessions away from the team facility prior to the start of training camp.

During team drills, Lance appeared more in command of the offense taking all of the reps with the first team. The North Dakota State product not only appeared more at ease on the field but also in front of the media, having adapted comfortably as the leader of the offense in Jimmy Garoppolo’s absence.

“Everyone you talk to in the Niners organization, I know it’s having your quarterback’s back, but everyone is saying he has superstar written all over him,” Jones said. “There’s nothing he can’t do. He can make plays with his legs, really strong arm, Kyle Shanahan is going to put him in really good situations.”

Story continues

During OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Lance’s teammates spoke glowingly about their new leader. They shared that the quarterback has noticeably improved, especially with his finger finally recovered from an injury suffered in the 2021 preseason game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now with a year under his belt in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, the young play-caller is set up for success. Lance also has a significant number of veteran skill players at his disposal that will offer support as the season approaches.

“I think he’s going to be in that category,” Jones said. “I think he is going to have a hell of a year. In that category, years down the line, talking about him like we talked about Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. I think he’s that talented.”

The 49ers will reconvene in Santa Clara in mid-July for training camp.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast