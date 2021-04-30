Trey Lance drafted by 49ers at No. 3 had Chris Simms 'in shock'

Simms was 'in shock' 49ers drafted Lance with No. 3 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan's good friend Chris Simms had no idea what was about to happen.

Simms tweeted he was "in shock" Shanahan's 49ers selected Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wow. I am in shock. Trey Lance has some unbelievable talent. He has a big time arm. And it’s a high level athlete. And I think @49ers and Shanahan just couldn’t turn down the possibilities Trey Lance can bring to his awesome offense. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 30, 2021

The NBC Sports analyst predicted the Shanahan would make Mac Jones his future QB. Simms wasn't alone there. The majority of experts believed Shanahan was locked in on the Alabama signal-caller.

But Shanahan says the 49ers have been "very high" on Lance ever since they made a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins from the No. 12 pick all the way up to No. 3.

"We've been very high on Trey from the beginning. From Day 1," Shanahan said Thursday night to reporters.

"Yes, the person everyone else is speculating about we liked him too. But it was just, honestly to go through this whole process where nobody -- my friends, coaches, anybody -- know how John and I feel and have felt this whole time and we do that because we don't want to sway people in this building, you want everyone to just work their butts off and give you their honest info."

However, Simms still is convinced Shanahan made the trade with the intentions of drafting Jones before he was wowed over by the dual-threat QB.

When Simms joined the 49ers Talk podcast right before the draft he explained to NBC Sports Bay Area's why he believed Jones would be the perfect, but wouldn't be surprised if Lance was.

“There’s nothing not to like,” Simms said on Jones. “That’s what I’m going to say to 49ers fans. Hey, do you like Drew Brees? Do you like Matt Ryan? Those kinds of quarterbacks? That’s what Mac Jones is.

“He’s better than them coming out (of college). So who knows what he can be in the future?”

Simms did see Lance's fit in Shanahan's offense, though.

“I’d see the logic in drafting Trey Lance," He said. "I understand that. With Shanahan, as good as his offense is, to add another element like a Trey Lance running the football and all that, man, that could give defensive coordinators a lot of headaches. No doubt about that.”

