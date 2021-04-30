Trey Lance doesn't slide at all as San Francisco selects QB No. 3 overall

Lance doesn't slide, San Francisco selects QB No. 3 overall originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Quarterback Trey Lance was linked to the Washington Football Team plenty during the weeks leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, as many figured Ron Rivera's club would consider moving up to take the North Dakota State product should he have remained on the board past the first five or so teams.

Well, Lance didn't slide down the draft boards. At all.

The 20-year-old was selected by the San Francisco 49ers third overall, only behind Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, the expected top two picks.

Part of the reason many thought Lance could fall come draft night was that San Francisco had been linked to Alabama quarterback Mac Jones ever since they traded up from No. 12 to No. 3 in late March. The 49ers' brass was heavily involved in Jones' Pro Day and up until draft day, the Crimson Tide passer was the favorite to be San Francisco's choice.

However, the 49ers ultimately went in a different direction and selected Lance, a more raw prospect than Jones but a passer many think has a higher ceiling.

While it was inevitable that the 49ers were going to take either Lance or Jones, San Francisco kept its decision as secretive as possible. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers did not tell their coaches or scouts who they were taking at No. 3 until the pick was made.

And, in his interview with ESPN shortly after being selected, Lance said he didn't know he was San Francisco's pick until it happened.

“I just found out two minutes ago.”



- Trey Lance says even he didn't know. @nflnetwork — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 30, 2021

Lance is now a 49er. And, after weeks of speculation, Washington never really had a chance to select him.