49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk took a step toward playing in Week One on Monday while quarterback Trey Lance‘s status remains unclear.

Aiyuk took part in practice with the team for the first time in more than a week. Aiyuk has been dealing with a hamstring injury, but his return to action on Monday will likely put him on track to play against the Lions on Sunday.

Lance made some progress in his return from a fractured finger on his throwing hand as he’s no longer wearing a splint to protect the injury. Reporters at practice noted that he gripped the ball, but was not throwing during the session.

Wide receiver Jalen Hurd, defensive tackle Kevin Givens, and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley were not working for the 49ers. The team will issue its first injury report of the season on Wednesday.

Trey Lance doesn’t throw Monday, Brandon Aiyuk back at practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk