Trey Lance, Deebo Samuel extension, training camp dates and other 49ers stories for Cardinals fans to know

At the conclusion of another week in the NFL offseason, it is time to take a trip around the NFC West to check in on the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals. What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are some stories from the last week for the Niners that Cardinals fans should know about.

Niners have 47 schedule free agents in 2023

Yes, it is not even the start of the 2022 season, but we can look ahead to the 2023 offseason to see which players have contracts that will void or expire. The Cardinals have a lot of players who will be free agents. The 49ers have 47.

49ers open training camp July 26

The NFL announced when and where all 32 teams will report for training camp. We know the Cardinals will have rookies report July 21 and veterans report on July 26.

The Niners have just one report date. Veterans and rookies will report July 26.

Analyst sees Trey Lance as 'bona fide superstar'

The 49ers are counting on quarterback Trey Lance to be able to lead them to success. He got limited work as a rookie and needed work. Will he develop into a worthwhile starting quarterback? Former NFL receiver and now NFL Network analyst James Jones believes Lance will be a star like Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes.

George Kittle expects Deebo Samuel deal soon

Deebo Samuel wants a new contract and has actually requested a trade. Tight end George Kittle doesn’t have any inside information but explained why he thinks an extension will happen and that it will happen before training camp.

Trey Lance should immediately be better than Jimmy Garoppolo in red zone

Jimmy Garoppolo was 31-14 as a starter for the 49ers but they are moving on to an unproven Trey Lance. While Lance is not the quarterback Garoppolo has been yet, he should be an immediate improvement over him in the red zone.

