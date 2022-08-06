Trey Lance credits Brandon Aiyuk's offseason work for improved chemistry

Lance credits 'locked in' Aiyuk for hard work during offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The on-field chemistry between Trey Lance and Brandon Aiyuk during 49ers training camp has been noticeable, and the second-year quarterback gives all the credit to the third-year wide receiver.

Aiyuk has been a standout during camp in both 1-on-1 drills and 11-on-11 work. Along with being a reliable target for Lance, Aiyuk has been a leader on and off the field, and quarterback couldn’t be more appreciative.

Lance was the organizer of the offseason workouts in Southern California with Aiyuk, but Lance shared that what the two of them have been able to accomplish has a lot to do with Aiyuk’s focus.

“Give the credit to Brandon,” Lance said. “That’s the work that he put in. I’ve been saying it this whole spring, summer. He was locked in this offseason and I think he had a goal of separating himself and becoming a different player and he’s done that.”

Aiyuk, who started to come on strong in the second half of the 2021 NFL season, has kept the momentum rolling. After two offseasons of very truncated practice schedules, the Arizona State product took it upon himself to make sure he got the work in, and it is evident on the field.

Aiyuk has become a favorite target of the 49ers quarterbacks, not only as a result of chemistry, but because of the separation he is seen getting from the 49ers' secondary — and they are no slouches. Aiyuk’s improved route running has been noticeable.

“He’s in a great spot right now -- physically, mentally,” Lance said. “He’s seeing the game, he’s feeling the game, he’s killing guys right now. He’s making some really big plays and separating himself.

“I know he’s going to continue to do that and that’s a credit to the way he comes in every day.”

Story continues

Lance has very little hesitation in throwing the ball to Aiyuk, even in close coverage, but the 49ers quarterback believes the entire receiving corps has improved in that aspect. The young signal caller’s supporting cast of skill players will help relieve the pressure of his first season as the team’s starter.

“I feel like that about all our receivers,” Lance said. “We got playmakers thankfully. That’s the way we’ve done it here. We’ve got guys that can make plays across the board but B.A. has done a great job, he’s taken advantage of all the opportunities he’s been given.”

The 49ers return to the practice field on Sunday for Day 10 of training camp before a day off on Monday.

