Trey Lance had to wait to become the 49ers’ starting quarterback. He will have to wait to become a team captain.

The 49ers named defensive lineman Arik Armstead, defensive end Nick Bosa, tight end George Kittle, safety Jimmie Ward, linebacker Fred Warner and tackle Trent Williams as captains for 2022. Lance finished seventh in the voting, coach Kyle Shanahan said, and the 49ers had seven captains each of the past two seasons.

It is rare for a quarterback not to be a team captain, with the Seahawks and Browns also not having a quarterback voted captain for this season.

Shanahan explained Lance’s absence as his being a full-time starter for the first time.

If Lance is upset about not getting to wear the “C” on his jersey, he isn’t showing it.

“Obviously, that’s a goal of mine, but I don’t think you can look at any six of those guys and be like, ‘That guy’s a bozo,’ because those guys have played football at a very, very high level,” Lance said Wednesday, via Doug Farrar of USA Today. “So yeah, the situations are different. I voted for every single one of those guys, so I think each and every one of them deserves it. But yeah, it’s definitely a goal of mine moving forward. But those guys have all proved it, and that’s what this league is all about.”

Trey Lance: Being a captain is a goal for the future originally appeared on Pro Football Talk