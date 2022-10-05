Trey Lance attending 49ers meetings, involved in 'everything' he can

Shanahan describes Lance's involvement in 'everything' he can originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance is not able to participate in on-field activities, but the injured 49ers quarterback is staying up to date in every way possible.

Kyle Shanahan revealed on Wednesday that Lance’s injured ankle is not keeping the young quarterback from being involved with the team. The North Dakota State product already was up in a suite on the eighth floor of Levi’s Stadium for the club’s Monday night win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The coach added that even before returning to the facility following surgery, Lance attended every meeting he could via video.

“He’s been in everything so far,” Shanahan said. “He was with us at the hotel Sunday night. I’m not sure if he is allowed to go on this trip yet. As soon as the medical clears him to fly, he will be going everywhere with us.

“He hasn’t missed a meeting yet, just the practice stuff.”

Shanahan likes to keep his players together as much as possible, all without going against what the team medical staff recommends. Both cornerback Jason Verrett and safety Jimmie Ward, who were on injured reserve to start the season, have been seen on every road game thus far, including during the preseason.

With the offensive line’s youth in consideration, Shanahan is hopeful that All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, who has been sidelined with a high ankle sprain for multiple weeks, will be able to travel this weekend to Carolina.

The nine-time Pro Bowler’s insight will be valuable in team meetings prior to the club’s Week 5 matchup with the Panthers, as well as the following week when the team will hold practices in West Virginia.

Shanahan’s goal does not only help players in a football sense. Rehabilitation of a season-ending injury can feel very isolating and having consistent contact with teammates can help alleviate those side effects.

“I try to take everybody, unless they tell me it would help them more to stay here and rehab,” Shanahan said. “That goes more into how they feel about flights and inflammation and what are you going to do there, compared to here but I always try to take people."

