Trey Lance 'annoyed' with Jimmy Garoppolo remark clarified by Albert Breer

Breer clarifies remark about Lance 'annoyed' with Jimmy G return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer made headlines over the weekend when he wrote that quarterback Trey Lance was initially "annoyed" with the 49ers' decision to bring back Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup under center.

On Monday, Breer clarified his comments, calling his use of the word "presumptive" and stating he's not "climbing in [Lance's] head." Breer also changed the wording from "annoyed" to "complicated" in his original piece.

No one would blame Lance for originally feeling irritated that San Francisco patched things up with the veteran quarterback. It appeared to be a guarantee that the two sides would be parting ways this offseason until the 49ers failed to find a trade suitor for Garoppolo.

Coach Kyle Shanahan is still entrusting Lance with the keys to the 49ers' offense, but having Garoppolo lurking on the sidelines could disrupt the young quarterback's confidence.

Lance, however, appeared pleased with the 49ers' decision when he spoke to the media on Thursday.

"It was all love,” Lance said of his reunion with Garoppolo. “Nothing has changed between us. I can say it a million times, he’s been my big bro and nothing is going to change that. I know he’s got my back, I’ve got his back and I’m excited to go through this year with him.”

Lance spent most of his rookie season on the sidelines watching Garoppolo, aside from making his first two career starts in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals and Week 17 against the Houston Texans.

“You guys probably wouldn’t even believe it, it was fun to have him around," Lance said. "He’s a high-energy guy, in the huddle, outside of the huddle, in the locker room. whatever it is, he’s a great guy to have around and I’m super glad he’s back.”

Garoppolo will be standing on the sidelines Sunday when Lance and the 49ers begin the 2022 NFL season against the Chicago Bears.

