Trey Lance already exceeded Jimmy Garoppolo's longest TD pass

Lance already has accomplished something Jimmy G has not originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance already has accomplished something that Jimmy Garoppolo has not.

On the first play of his second series in the 49ers' preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night at Levi's Stadium, Lance connected with receiver Trent Sherfield for an 80-yard touchdown. In doing so, he exceeded Garoppolo's career-long TD pass.

The longest pass Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown in his career is 76 yards.



Trey Lance threw an 80-yard TD on his second pass in his first NFL preseason game. pic.twitter.com/nmhg4tqM3C — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) August 15, 2021

There is one related stat still in Jimmy G's favor, though.

Lance's first TD pass traveled 37 yards in the air. Garoppolo has thrown for more air yards on a touchdown pass in his career, but only once. His 75-yard TD pass to Emmanuel Sanders against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14 of the 2019 season traveled 49 yards through the air.

Trey Lance's 1st TD pass traveled 37 yards downfield per NFLGSIS. Jimmy Garoppolo has had 1 TD pass travel that far in his #49ers career (49 air yards on 75-yard pass to Emmanuel Sanders vs Saints in 2019) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) August 15, 2021

Lance has been pushing Garoppolo for the starting job in training camp. And with arm talent like that, it's easy to see why.

