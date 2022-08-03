Trey Lance, 49ers' top receivers not on same page on back-to-back plays

Lance, 49ers' top receivers not on same page on back-to-back plays originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The growing pains of transitioning to a new quarterback were apparent Wednesday on back-to-back plays during 49ers practice.

Quarterback Trey Lance unleashed a deep throw down the right sideline that landed nowhere close to the nearest receiver, Brandon Aiyuk.

On the next snap, Lance’s pass intended for Deebo Samuel landed well behind him. Clearly, the receivers and the quarterback were on different pages on those two plays.

Who was the blame for those plays was not evident. But it is clear there is still plenty of work to be done between Lance and his two top wide receivers to get regular-season ready.

After two days of padded practices, the 49ers had a lighter day of work in helmets, shorts and shirts.

Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo attracted a lot of attention when he did some throwing on one end of the practice field as the 49ers went through warmups on the other end. He has been fully cleared, 49ers general manager John Lynch said this week, but the 49ers do not intend for Garoppolo to ever again practice with the team.

The 49ers have turned the page to Lance, while Garoppolo still reports to the team’s training complex on a daily basis to take part in a throwing routine and physical therapy.

The 49ers hold out hope of being able to trade Garoppolo before the NFL’s mandatory cut-down to 53 players on Aug. 30.

On the field, the focus has shifted to getting Lance ready for the regular-season opener Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears.

On Wednesday, Lance completed just three of his nine pass attempts. He had two touchdown passes in a red-zone portion of practice.

Lance made a nice throw while sprinting to his right. Aiyuk sprawled out to make a 6-yard touchdown catch against tight coverage of cornerback Charvarius Ward. On the next play, Lance found running back JaMycal Hasty on a 4-yard touchdown.

One of Lance’s incomplete passes might have been his best throw of the day.

He lofted a deep ball down the left sideline for Samuel, who appeared to have a step on cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. The pass appeared to be perfect, and it was difficult to tell whether Samuel dropped it or Moseley made a stellar play to break it up.

Running back Elijah Mitchell dropped one pass from Lance. He threw high on two incomplete passes. Then, there were the two passes that can only be described as "miscommunications" with Aiyuk and Samuel.

The 49ers have a day off on Thursday before returning to work Friday with another padded practice.

