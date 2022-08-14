Trey Lance, 49ers offense still struggling vs. first-team defense

Lance, offense still struggling vs. 49ers' first-team defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers’ passing game certainly did not carry over momentum from the preseason opener on Friday to the practice field on Sunday.

Quarterback Trey Lance took all 23 snaps during the team’s shortened, non-padded practice. And, as has been the case for most of training camp, the defense won the day.

After throwing back-to-back touchdown passes of 8 yards apiece to George Kittle and Trey Sermon, the passing game hit a rough patch for the remainder of practice.

Lance completed only two of his final 10 pass attempts — a stretch that began when linebacker Fred Warner intercepted one of Lance’s passes after it was deflected at the line of scrimmage.

Among his incomplete passes were a play on which linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair broke up a throw intended for Kittle. Practice concluded with another throw that was batted down at the line of scrimmage.

The practice session was a dose of reality after each of the 49ers’ quarterbacks enjoyed success Friday night against the Green Bay Packers in the exhibition opener at Levi’s Stadium.

Lance completed four of five pass attempts in the 49ers’ 28-21 victory for 92 yards, including a 76-yarder to rookie speedster Danny Gray.

Nate Sudfeld entered the game after Lance and competed eight of 11 attempts for 103 yards with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Ray-Ray McCloud.

Then, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy finished the game with three completions in six attempts for 36 yards with a 5-yard pass to Tanner Hudson. Purdy connected with KeeSean Johnson for the two-point conversion, too.

The 49ers return to practice on Monday before traveling to Minnesota, where the club will conduct joint practices against the Vikings on Wednesday and Thursday.

