Trey Lance has 49ers' faith despite recent claims, Kyle Shanahan reiterates

When Trey Lance wasn’t included in the 49ers’ list of captains for the 2022 NFL season, a firestorm of instant analysis from fans and pundits alike questioned the team’s faith in their young starting quarterback.

And Kyle Shanahan just has to laugh.

San Francisco’s coach stopped by KNBR’s “Murph & Mac” show on Friday, where he dismissed any assumptions that the 49ers don’t trust Lance.

Host Brian Murphy specifically brought up comments made by podcaster and former Chicago Bears player Corey Wootton, who said Lance’s lack of captaincy and Jimmy Garoppolo’s return show a lack of optimism when it comes to the 22-year-old.

“That sounds like a fan talking and someone who really doesn’t know what they’re talking about,” Shanahan said. “And not to insult a fan or anything, but there just wasn’t anything substantial right there. That’s just reading headlines and trying to make that into a football opinion.”

The 49ers’ six team-voted captains are left tackle Trent Williams, tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner, defensive end Nick Bosa, safety Jimmie Ward and defensive tackle Arik Armstead -- a list of offensive and defensive stalwarts who all have done plenty to prove themselves.

While Lance’s absence marks the first time in several years that the team’s quarterback isn’t a captain, Shanahan doesn't think people should be examining the list through such a critical lens.

“The whole captain vote is kind of a joke to me,” he said. “Bosa finally got enough votes to get up to No. 6, and look at those six people in front of Trey. I think they’re all pretty worthy of that vote, and just to give it to a guy in his first year just because he’s quarterback -- the only reason we would have done that is to avoid questions and articles, and that’s really not what we do.

“We try to do what the team votes for, and if I would have guessed the votes, I would have guessed [Lance] would have been right where he was at, so I’ve really got no problem with it at all.”

Lance just barely missed the cut, receiving the seventh-most votes on the team. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel finished eighth in team captain voting.

And as for comments about Garoppolo’s return slighting Lance, Shanahan shut those down, too.

“This is Trey’s first year starting for us. We were letting go [of] a $24 million starting quarterback to do that,” Shanahan said. “We got [Garoppolo] back for a backup price. I don’t think that has to do with not having faith in your starter. That never would have happened if it just didn’t come to fruition there, and we were very fortunate that happened.

“So we obviously were willing to go a different direction, and we ended up having something fall into our lap.”

Lance is the starter. The captains are the captains. Noise is noise, and it’s evident Shanahan and the 49ers are more than capable of blocking out anything that comes from beyond the confines of their locker room.

And as Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Bears at Soldier Field inches closer and closer, Lance certainly is looking to make good on the faith his team and his coach have in him.

