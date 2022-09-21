Trey Lance out for 49ers' 2022 season including playoffs, Kyle Shanahan says

No late Lance return: Shanahan confirms QB out for season, playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After speculation that 49ers quarterback Trey Lance could return this season, coach Kyle Shanahan shut it all down.

Shortly after the 49ers officially placed Lance on the Injured Reserved List on Wednesday, Shanahan clarified Lance’s status for the rest of the 2022 NFL season.

“He’ll be out ‘til next year -- Until next season,” Shanahan confirmed to reporters before practice on whether Lance could make a comeback for playoffs.

This comes after Dr. Kenneth Jung, a Los Angeles-based surgeon who works closely with the Los Angeles Rams, said there could still be hope that Lance plays under center in the postseason.

"There could be a lot of non-medical factors that are playing a part in shutting him down — protecting their investment in the future," Dr. Jung, a foot and ankle surgeon, told Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. "But usually, this injury is about 10 to 12 weeks."

But Shanahan and the 49ers are playing it safe with their former No. 3 pick.

Lance underwent successful surgery on Monday morning to repair a fractured right ankle and ligament damage at Stanford Hospital after going down during the 49ers' Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers described the areas repaired as a fibula fracture (non-weight-bearing bone of the lower leg) and "ligament disruption."

Shanahan will keep Jimmy Garoppolo as QB1 through the 2022 season as Lance begins rehab and focuses on getting right for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast