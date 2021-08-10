Trey Kell with a deep 3 vs the Utah Jazz
Trey Kell (Phoenix Suns) with a deep 3 vs the Utah Jazz, 08/09/2021
Is there a chance Dennis Schrder rocks a Warriors uniform next season?
HoopsHype ranks the six players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Danilo Gallinari.
Kendrick Nunn could've signed elsewhere for a better payday, but he detailed why he chose to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
He is raw, but Kuminga could develop into a special player.
"Bron just came to me one time and said, 'Yo, the time is now. I want you.'"
Summer's greatest basketball tradition has returned, this time bringing Sixers fans to a furious agreement. By Adam Hermann
This looked like it hurt.
Morhad Amdouni can be seen approaching a table of small water bottles on the side of the track and knocking a row over.
The Raptors have reportedly resisted trading or buying out Goran Dragic, whom they acquired in the (almost certainly still-on) Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade.
As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss. “We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this all out with him,” Hamp [more]
Newly signed forward Trevor Ariza detailed what the Los Angeles Lakers need to do to win a championship this season.
Ben Simmons trade talks have cooled a smidge since free agency's start, but Summer League might rekindle that spark. By Adam Hermann
The Warriors made a low-risk gamble on the possibility that Otto Porter Jr. is beyond his injury woes and ready to produce as he once did.
The NBA may have relegated Sam Hinkie to history, but his teardown "Process" has permeated the league as an accepted alternative to traditional remodeling.
Former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas proved he can still get buckets Sunday by going off for 81 points at Jamal Crawford's "The Crawsover" Pro-Am league in Seattle.
The Knicks have reportedly signed G Dwayne Bacon to a deal
While a deal for the Toronto Raptors star reportedly is unlikely, the Warriors are among the teams interested in making a deal for Pascal Siakam.
Here's where Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker says he wants to improve next season.
After years of discussing the possibility of one day becoming teammates, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony will be on the same NBA team, the Lakers.
The sports power couple had plenty to celebrate at the Tokyo Olympics.