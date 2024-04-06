Trey Jemison, Maozinha Pereira scored 17 each as Grizzlies beat Pistons 108-90

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Trey Jemison had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Maozinha Pereira also scored 17 points, as the Memphis Grizzlies built a first-half lead and coasted to a 108-90 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 16, while GG Jackson and Lamar Stevens each added 15 points. Seven of the eight Grizzlies who played reached double figures as Memphis got its first three-game winning streak since late January.

Jaden Ivey led the Pistons with 31 points, and Jalen Duren finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for his 42nd double-double of the season. Jaylen Nowell added 12 points as Detroit lost its third straight and 11th of its last 12.

Malachi Flynn, who had 50 points off the bench against Atlanta earlier this week, was limited to three points for the Pistons. Flynn missed all 12 of his shots in the game.

After Ivey got the Pistons off to a quick start with 15 points in the first quarter, Memphis pushed the lead to double digits, extended it to 22 points and led 57-38 at the half. Memphis stretched the lead in the third when Pippen hit his first four shots in the quarter.

Duren scored 13 points in the third, and Ivey added 11 for the Pistons, but Detroit got no closer than 16 in the period. Memphis was never threatened in the fourth.

The game featured two teams limping to finish the season. Both have already been eliminated from any postseason hopes and were mired in the lower tier of their respective conferences. The rosters have been so fluid this season that each has surpassed the record for most players used in league history — 31 for each.

The Grizzlies listed a dozen players unavailable with some type of ailment, while the Pistons were without seven on their injured list — including Cade Cunningham, the Pistons’ leading scorer at 22.7 points a game.

UP NEXT

Pistons: At Brooklyn on Saturday.

Grizzlies: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.