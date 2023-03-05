Trey Horne gets a Rutgers football offer…while he is in international waters

This might be a first in college football recruiting: Rutgers football offered a player on Saturday while he was in international waters.

From Rabun Gap Nacoochee (Rabun Gap, GA), Horne is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound athlete

Horne has an impressive offer list that includes the likes of Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Kentucky, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest among others.

The funny thing about the offer is that Horne is currently on a cruise when Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano offered him. The cruise ship was somewhere between Florida and the Bahamas when Rutgers running backs coach Damiere Shaw and Schiano connected with him for the offer.

“(A) crazy experience! Got an offer in the middle of the ocean,” Horne told Rutgers Wire on Saturday afternoon.

(This interview was also conducted in international waters).

During his interview, Horne discussed his Rutgers offer as well as outlining his upcoming visits this spring, including his hopes to land a Florida offer in the next few days. Scroll down and check out what Horne had to say about his recruitment!

Trey Horne on his offer from Rutgers football

“I spoke with Coach Shaw two days ago on the phone and he told me a bit about the program and we talked football for awhile. Yesterday he and coach Schiano Facetime’d me and coach Schiano offered me on the phone.”

Trey Horne on what stood out about the Rutgers football offer

“I definitely am eager to learn more about the program. There’s great coaches with a lot of NFL experience. But coach Schiano told me about their culture of the program and he said you have to be willing to sacrifice anything for the guy next to you and that’s what makes a team a team. It definitely jumped off the wall and stuck with me when he said that.”

Trey Horne on what his schedule looks like for the spring

“I want to visit but my schedule is a little chaotic and I got to adjust it a bit. Right now I know I will be at Florida State on March 6 and Florida on March 7. “

Story continues

Trey Horne on visting Florida

“No they haven’t offered me yet but I’m definitely looking forward to getting there and meeting the coaches I’ve spoken to on the phone and hopefully getting an offer!”

Trey Horne

“They’ve told me they’re excited about me and wanted me to come check out everything they had to offer. They are currently in the process of hiring a new receiver coach because the last one took a job with the Denver Broncos.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire