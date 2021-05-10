Trey Hopkins: My knee is doing well after ACL surgery

While quarterback Joe Burrow‘s knee will be closely monitored through Week 1 and beyond, the player who lines up in front of him is going through a rehab process of his own.

Bengals center Trey Hopkins tore the ACL in his left knee during Cincinnati’s Week 17 loss to the Baltimore. He had reconstructive knee surgery on Jan. 20, which means he’s now nearly five months into what is usually a seven-to-nine month recovery period.

“My knee is doing well,” Hopkins said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I’ve been blessed to have a pretty smooth run. It feels good. Everything I’ve been asked to do, it hasn’t been an issue.”

Hopkins is doing his rehab work at the Bengals’ facility this offseason. Though he could be ready for the start of the season, Hopkins didn’t make that an explicitly stated goal.

“I try to look at it like work. All I know how to do is work anyway. It’s just more work,” Hopkins said. “I go in there and do what’s asked of me. I run on it and push as hard as I can. So far in my career, that’s worked for me and that’s what I’m hoping gets me through this thing.”

Hopkins has been with the Bengals since signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He’s been the team’s primary starting center since 2019.

