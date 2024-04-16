Trey Holston: Following in his dad’s steps

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From a young age, a two-time NFR bull rider from Jacksboro knew what he wanted to do – Ride bulls in the rodeo.

Since then, Trey Holston has followed in his dad’s footsteps, starting off on sheep from the young age of three.

“It’s crazy to think 21 years ago I was getting on some fuzzy sheep,” he said laughing.

Throughout his rodeo career, Holston transitioned from sheep to calves all the way up to the massive bulls that are seen at the San Angelo Rodeo.

“I give it all to my dad,” he explained. “He trained me super hard as a kid and is a big part of where I am at today.”

