Trey Hendrickson upgraded to full participant on Wednesday

The Bengals had good news on their top pass rusher for their second practice day of the week.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (concussion) was upgraded from a limited to a full participant on Wednesday.

Hendrickson suffered the concussion during Sunday’s victory over Las Vegas. But he did record a sack and a forced fumble during that contest.

A free agent signee last spring, Hendrickson recorded a team-leading and career-high 14.0 sacks with 12 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback hits in 2021.

Receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) both remained limited on Wednesday.

Cornerback Jalen Davis (ankle), cornerback Mike Hilton (ankle), and defensive end Sam Hubbard (ribs) all remained full participants.

