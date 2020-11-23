Trey Hendrickson tied for the most sacks in the NFL

Don’t look now, but Trey Hendrickson is tied with Cleveland Browns $125 million man Myles Garrett for the league lead in sacks (9.5) after his impressive day against the Atlanta Falcons. The New Orleans Saints pass rusher has really come into his own in 2020, and he’s on track to cash in during the offseason.

But he and Garrett may not hold onto their lead for long. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has already bagged 9 sacks on the year so far, and he’s waiting until his matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night to get back in the race.

Another player in the thick of it is T.J. Watt, who has 9 sacks of his own with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He didn’t add a sack this week but seems to always be on the verge of notching a couple of takedowns at a moment’s notice.

It’ll be interesting to see who ends up on top. Garrett and Hendrickson are in very different situations, where Garrett is his team’s best pass-rush threat and commands the most attention, whereas Hendrickson is the second or even third threat rushing off the edge for New Orleans. He’s seeing more favorable blocking assignments in that role, and should continue to rack up the sacks as the season progresses down the stretch.