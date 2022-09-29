Trey Hendrickson takes home DPOW honors after elite showing

The Cincinnati Bengals might have turned the page to the Miami Dolphins for a “Thursday Night Football” showdown but the honors for last week’s performance keep on coming.

Trey Hendrickson is the biggest, as he’s been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3 by the NFL.

This is the first time a defender has won this honor for the Bengals since Carlos Dunlap back in 2019. And it’s well deserved, too, considering Hendrickson put up arguably the best game of his career while tallying multiple sacks and forced fumbles.

Advanced metrics from the folks at Pro Football Focus backed up the honors too by dishing some elite grades:

Trey Hendrickson vs the Jets: 🟠 94.2 PFF grade

⚫️ 94.7 pass rush grade

🟠 2.5 sacks

⚫️ 8 pressures

🟠 32.3% pass rush win rate pic.twitter.com/VfbeisBKHW — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) September 27, 2022

Hendrickson wasn’t the only star against the Jets — cornerback Chidobe Awuize was also named a secret superstar from the showdown.

