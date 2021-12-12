Trey Hendrickson ruled out with back injury, 49ers up 20-6

The Bengals offered an update on defensive end Trey Hendrickson‘s injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the 49ers and it isn’t a positive one.

Hendrickson left the game before halftime and the Bengals have ruled him out for the rest of the afternoon with a back injury. The defense has missed him since his departure.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had plenty of time to find tight end George Kittle for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half and the Niners drove inside the 10-yard-line on their first possession of the second half. An apparent touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk was overturned on replay, however, and the 49ers had to settle for Robbie Gould‘s second field goal of the day.

The score made it 20-6 and the Bengals will try to find a spark before the game totally gets away from them.

