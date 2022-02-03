Trey Hendrickson returns to practice Thursday

In this article:

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson missed Wednesday’s work with an illness. He returned Thursday and had a full practice.

The Bengals practiced inside the University of Cincinnati bubble on Thursday afternoon. The college, about a 10-minute drive from Paul Brown Stadium, also will host the Bengals on Friday.

The only player who didn’t participate Thursday was tight end C.J. Uzomah (knee).

Uzomah played only nine of 69 snaps before injuring his knee.

Defensive end Cam Sample (groin), defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) and receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) were limited. Tupou was estimated as a non-participant Wednesday.

