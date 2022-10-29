Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson appeared to be on track for at least a questionable designation on the team’s final injury report of the week, but his prospects for playing on Monday are brighter than that.

Hendrickson missed the first two days of practice this week with a neck injury, but he was back on the field as a full participant on Saturday. The Bengals did not give him any injury designation, so he is set to play against the Browns.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) was ruled out, but the team thinks he’ll be back sooner rather than later because he won’t go on injured reserve.

The Bengals also ruled out wide receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf). Cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring) will likely join them on the inactive list after being listed as doubtful to play on Monday.

Trey Hendrickson returns to practice, set to play Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk