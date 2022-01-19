Trey Hendrickson returns full-go for Bengals before playoffs vs. Titans

The injury outlook for the Cincinnati Bengals keeps getting better and better ahead of their divisional round showdown with the Tennessee Titans.

Wednesday, star defensive end Trey Hendrickson returned to practice in a full capacity, signaling that the injury update Zac Taylor gave the day prior was indeed true — he’s well on his way to clearing concussion protocol and playing on Saturday.

For context, Hendrickson was limited in the first practice of the week the day prior.

It’s hard to explain Hendrickson’s importance to the Bengals defense — but one advanced metric shows how worse the defense played without him in the wild card round against the Raiders.

Elsewhere on the team’s second injury report of the week, the only two players listed as limited were wideout Stanley Morgan and defensive tackle Josh Tupou. The latter explains why the team just added another free agent.

List