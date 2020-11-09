Trey Hendrickson ranked 3rd in the NFL in sacks

There aren’t many players listed above Trey Hendrickson among this year’s NFL sacks leaders, and they’re each household names: Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, who have tied for the league lead with 9.0 sacks.

For his part, Hendrickson is leading the New Orleans Saints defense with 7.5 takedowns, third-most around the NFL. That’s more than a host of better-known competitors like T.J. Watt and Za’Darius Smith (7.0 sacks each), Khalil Mack and Jason Pierre-Paul (6.5 each), and his own All-Pro teammate Cameron Jordan (2.5). And Hendrickson isn’t finished yet.

“I’m hungry. I don’t think anybody in a race wants to take third,” Hendrickson told Nola.com’s Rod Walker on Monday.

Hendrickson, 25, was one of the under-sung names in the lauded 2017 Saints draft class — selected after more prominent draftees like Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Williams, and Alvin Kamara. But he’s really come into his own in the final year of his rookie contract, having bagged as many sacks in his last eight games as he had in his first three seasons (34 games, including the playoffs) put together.

It might be tough for the Saints to re-sign Hendrickson in the offseason, but that’s a problem for another day. For now, they’re enjoying the fireworks along with everyone else, and waiting to see if Hendrickson can keep up the pace. Right now, he’s on track to end the year with 15.0 sacks, tying Jordan’s own career-high.

