Trey Hendrickson praised by former Super Bowl Champion

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has had two great seasons with the team since signing with them in 2021.

On “Good Morning Football,” former Super Bowl Champion Jason McCourty said that Hendrickson is his choice for a defensive lineman who deserves more praise.

McCourty noted Hendrickson has 35.5 sacks over the last three seasons behind only Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt and Haason Reddick. And 22 of those have come in his two seasons with the Bengals to go with 66 total tackles in his time in Cincinnati.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s been a big reason why Cincinnati’s been able to make a huge jump,” McCourty said. “Played in a Super Bowl a year ago, competing last year in the AFC Championship game. So I’m looking forward to him continuing to ball out there, and more people need to be talking about Trey Hendrickson on the Cincinnati Bengals.”

Hendrickson is now coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl selections and has earned some high praise from McCourty, who believes he deserves a lot more.

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

Advertisement

More Latest News!

Bengals' DJ Reader and B.J. Hill earn big praise Bengals' Sam Hubbard sets lofty goal for 2023 Ted Karras reveals difference between Bengals and Patriots, Bill Belichick

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire