Trey Hendrickson to have MRI after hyperextending knee Sunday

Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is kicking off a short week by getting his knee checked out.

Hendrickson hyperextended his knee during Sunday's loss when Texans wide receiver Noah Brown fell into his leg at the end of a play late in the game. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hendrickson is having an MRI as part of the process of determining the severity of the injury.

The hope is that any absence from the lineup will be a short one, but that may still mean he misses the team's next game. The Bengals visit the Ravens on Thursday night, so there's not much time for Hendrickson to heal up.

Hendrickson has 27 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles for the Bengals so far this season.