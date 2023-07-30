Trey Hendrickson makes top-75 players on NFL’s 2023 top 100

The NFL players have voted on their top players in the league, and with the list being released little by little, the first Cincinnati Bengals player was listed.

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson slotted in at 75th, jumping three spots from 78 in 2022.

Here’s what Brenna White of NFL.com had to say about Hendrickson:

An esteemed defensive end, Hendrickson has made a big impact on the Bengals’ defense since his arrival in 2021. Hendrickson’s second consecutive Pro Bowl campaign featured eight sacks, three forced fumbles and 24 QB hits. Although those numbers don’t come close to career-highs for the 28-year-old, Hendrickson is a vital part of a Bengals star-studded defense that ranked fifth in the NFL in points allowed last season.

Like White said, Hendrickson has been a huge part of the Bengals defense since he joined the team and plays well under Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

The Bengals have done well in rankings this offseason, and there will very likely be a few more ahead of Hendrickson when the higher rankings are released.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire