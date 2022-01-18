Trey Hendrickson limited in Tuesday’s practice

In this article:

Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson took a step in his recovery from a concussion. He practiced on a limited basis Tuesday.

Hendrickson was diagnosed with a concussion during the wild card victory over the Raiders.

“Progressing through the concussion protocol in a positive manner,” coach Zac Taylor said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com.

Hendrickson had a sack and a tackle in 33 snaps Saturday after making 14 sacks and 27 quarterback hits in 16 regular-season games.

Receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee).

Cornerback Jalen Davis (ankle), cornerback Mike Hilton (ankle) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (ribs) were full participants.

