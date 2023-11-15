Trey Hendrickson has limited practice Tuesday

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has a hyperextended knee, which threatens to keep him out on a short week. Hendrickson, though, had a limited practice Tuesday.

That should give the Bengals more hope about his availability than they had before Tuesday's night practice after estimating him as a non-participant Monday.

Hendrickson was rolled from behind by Texans receiver Noah Brown at the end of a play late in Sunday’s loss.

He has 27 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles for the Bengals this season.

The Bengals had three other changes to their practice report: Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (knee) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (shoulder) had full participation after being listed as limited Monday; and defensvie tackle D.J. Reader now has a knee injury but got in a full practice.

Reader was listed with a rest day Monday.

Receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring), defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle) and wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (knee) remained out of practice, and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) again was limited.