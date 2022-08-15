Trey Hendrickson lands on NFL Network’s top 100 list

After a superb debut with the team last season, defensive end Trey Hendrickson has looked unstoppable at Cincinnati Bengals training camp so far.

Naturally, it’s only right he lands a spot on the NFL Network top 100 list, which features votes by Hendrickson’s peers and others.

Hendrickson lands at No. 78 this year, which is a bit of a surprise considering it is five spots shy of where he ranked the year prior. He has 27.5 sacks since 2020, ranked third over that span. The fact last season proved he wasn’t a fluke and instead confirmed he’s one of the best outright in the NFL while helping a team to a Super Bowl should be reason enough for the rank to climb, not fall.

Regardless, Hendrickson gets a nod that at least acknowledges he’s one of the league’s best and gets another chance to prove he should keep climbing.

He racked up 14 sacks for the @Bengals defense 😤 DE Trey Hendrickson is back on the #NFLTop100 at 78! pic.twitter.com/WoXcbhoENW — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 15, 2022

