Trey Hendrickson goes underrated among edge rushers in Madden ratings
Cincinnati Bengals players aren’t doing so hot in the “Madden NFL 23” ratings rollout so far.
Ja’Marr Chase was the big notable at first considering he didn’t even earn a 90 rating, to the point Tom Brady was giving him a shoutout over it.
Next up of note is star defensive end Trey Hendrickson, whose elite season a year ago doesn’t go recognized in the Madden ratings, either. He’s merely an 85, which wouldn’t be so bad if it didn’t place him essentially outside the top 20-ranked players at his position.
Normally this wouldn’t be too big of a deal, but Hendrickson has 27.5 sacks since 2020, the third-best mark in the NFL. Plus, he was the team’s only consistent pass-rush at all.
Granted, Hendrickson had an uphill climb with the ratings after the perception that his 2020 season in New Orleans was a fluke. He changed that with another elite season with the Bengals, but some parties such as Madden might still require some convincing, it seems.
Madden NFL 23 edge-rusher ratings continued:
Danielle Hunter: 88
Micah Parsons: 88
Shaq Barrett: 88
JJ Watt: 87
Matthew Judon: 87
Maxx Crosby: 87
Arik Armstead: 86
Brian Burns: 86
Chase Young: 86
Za'Darius Smith: 86
Josh Allen (Jaguars): 85
Trey Hendrickson: 85 https://t.co/nPWp9vg8Gs
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 19, 2022