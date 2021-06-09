Breaking News:

Pacers fire head coach Nate Bjorkgren after 1 tumultuous season

Trey Hendrickson expects to get after QBs and be used in different ways with Cincinnati

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Last year, in his fourth pro season, Trey Hendrickson emerged as a serious pass-rushing threat.

The defensive end out of FAU had registered only 6.5 sacks in 30 career games from 2017-2019. But then he started 15 games last year and put up 13.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 25 quarterback hits.

That led to him receiving a four-year, $60 million deal from the Bengals in free agency.

Now as he begins playing on that lucrative contract, Hendricks is anticipating being on the field more than ever before. Last season, he played a career-high 53 percent of New Orleans’ defensive snaps. He expects that figure to increase in 2021.

“It’s going to be a unique opportunity to rush the passer and be used in different ways,” Hendrickson said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “It’s looking very unique [from] anything I’ve ever played before, but I think it’s playing to both the [Bengals] defense and what I can bring to the table.”

The Bengals recorded only 17 sacks last season — fewest in the league. In addition to Hendrickson, Cincinnati brought in defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi through free agency. Hendrickson, Ogunjobi, defensive tackle D.J. Reader, and defensive end Sam Hubbard are the Bengals expected starters along their defensive line.

“It’s going to be a competitive atmosphere, but [Hubbard and I] are both making each other better,” Hendrickson said. “You can’t sack the quarterback one [against] five. I need him just as much as he needs me. Same with the interior, Larry, D.J. and Mike [Daniels], all those guys we all bring something to the table. That’s why football is so special because we all can’t do it alone.”

Cincinnati has improvements to make across the board after finishing 4-11-1 in 2020. But if the four up front can generate pressure, the rest of the defense will benefit.

Trey Hendrickson expects to get after QBs and be used in different ways with Cincinnati originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Tee Higgins focused on getting stronger this offseason

    Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins weighed 220 pounds when he reported to the team for his rookie season and he weighs the same now, but Higgins says he doesn’t feel the same. Higgins told reporters on Tuesday that he focused on building strength after the end of the 2020 season and that he has already [more]

  • Tom Brady rookie card, football from first TD pass sell for crazy prices

    A Tom Brady rookie card and the football from the quarterback's first touchdown pass with the Patriots both fetched a ton of money in recent auctions.

  • Bengals DL Larry Ogunjobi started playing football after his mom took his Xbox

    Cincinnati Bengals DL Larry Ogunjobi shared a funny story about how he started playing football.

  • Ron Rivera brings in vaccine expert to talk to WFT players hesitant to get shots

    Head coach Ron Rivera is trying to get his Washington Football Team players as much information as possible on the coronavirus vaccine.

  • Chase Young believes Washington's defense has tools to be NFL's best

    The second-year pass rusher is bullish on what the Washington Football Team's defense can accomplish in 2021.

  • Man accused of stabbing woman with knife shot by Forest Hill police, reports say

    The man and the woman were critically injured, according to MedStar.

  • A week after 1st challenged, Lamar Jackson still catching punts at practice

    The Ravens All-NFL quarterback probably won't be fielding any punts this season, but his dynamic playmaking ability sure would be fun to watch in special teams.

  • ObamaCare set up today's filibuster fight

    ObamaCare set up today's filibuster fight

  • Jimmy Fallon Roasts Jeff Bezos, Logan Paul’s “Boring” Boxing Match As Full Audience Returns To ‘The Tonight Show’

    Jimmy Fallon got choked up on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show, as he welcomed his first full studio audience since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Welcome to The Tonight Show, everybody. We have comedy, we have celebrities, we have music,” said the host, who brought a reduced-capacity audience back to 30 Rock on March […]

  • Las Vegas Sands faces $12 billion claim in Macau court

    U.S. casino giant Las Vegas Sands is facing a $12 billion lawsuit from a former partner in a Macau court, in a case set to shine a light over how coveted casino licenses were awarded in the world's biggest gambling hub two decades ago. Former partner Asian American Entertainment Corporation, headed by Taiwanese businessman Marshall Hao, is seeking damages of around 70% of Sands’ Macau profits from 2004 to 2022. The trial, starting June 16, alleges that Sands breached its contract with Asian American for a casino license in Macau, the only legal gambling destination in China.

  • NFL begins looking for a place to play games in Germany

    The NFL wants to play regular-season games in Germany. The NFL has commenced the process of looking for a place to play regular-season games in Germany. The league announced on Wednesday that it has commenced the process of identifying a partner city for German games. “This process is designed to explore potential local partnerships, stadium [more]

  • Left tackle Jonah Williams wants to prove Bengals right

    The Bengals didn’t sign a starting left tackle in free agency. They didn’t draft one, passing on Penei Sewell. That leaves incumbent Jonah Williams, a former first-round choice. Bengals coach Zac Taylor has expressed his confidence in Williams. “That means a lot to me,” Williams said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I really [more]

  • Notes: No More Super Two For Rays' Super Two

    Matthew Pouliot says it's about time for the Rays to promote Wander Franco and Vidal Brujan in his latest tour of the league. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

  • It’s Claressa Shields’ time as she shifts from boxing to MMA

    The two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-weight world champion and undisputed champion at two weight classes debuts in the PFL on Thursday.

  • Danny Masterson Trial On Multiple Rape Charges Looks Set For November Start; Actor Relinquished Passport To Court Today

    Danny Masterson’s trial on multiple rape charges looks likely to start in early November, according to the schedule laid out by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. A DTLA arraignment hearing in front of Judge Eleanor Hunter set August 9 as the next time prosecutors and defense lawyers would convene to handle some outstanding matters […]

  • The Bucks are too good to look this bad

    The Bucks know what’s at stake, that losing isn’t an acceptable outcome.

  • Full schedule for Texas Motor Speedway All-Star weekend

    FULL SCHEDULE FOR TEXAS ALL-STAR WEEKEND CHANNEL FINDERHOW TO FIND FS1 REMIND MEADD TO CALENDAR Filter by Series: Saturday, June 12 1 p.m. ET SpeedyCash.com 220 4 p.m. ET Alsco Uniforms 250 Sunday, June 13 6 p.m. ET NASCAR All-Star Open 8 p.m. ET NASCAR All-Star Race

  • Shake Milton saves Sixers as Philly evens series with Hawks

    Sure enough, Embiid - who had a sideline confrontation last season with Milton - rallied the forgotten guard with a pregame pep talk. Milton buried a 32-footer and scored 14 points, and Embiid had a playoff-best 40 points and 13 rebounds to lead the 76ers past the Atlanta Hawks 118-102 in Game 2 on Tuesday night and even the Eastern Conference semifinal.

  • Cantlay sets an early target after a long day at Memorial

    Patrick Cantlay finished his long day with some of his best golf, running off three straight birdies to close out a 5-under 67 and the lead Friday in the rain-delayed Memorial. “We're out there for such a long time today that you could fall asleep at the wheel a little bit,” said Cantlay, who won the Memorial two years ago. Cantlay was at 8-under 136 on the refurbished Muirfield Village, where the rough is thicker and denser than usual and the rain that washed out nearly half of the opening round didn't help.

  • Maria Sakkari causes huge upset with win over defending champion Iga Swiatek at French Open

    Maria Sakkari stunned defending champion Iga Swiatek to become the fourth first-time semi-finalist at the French Open. Swiatek burst onto the global stage in October by winning her first grand slam title in spectacular style and found herself this time as the only player in the quarter-finals previously to have gone further at any slam. The Pole was on a winning streak at Roland Garros of 11 matches and 22 sets but a right thigh problem appeared to affect her as she fell to a 6-4, 6-4 defeat by