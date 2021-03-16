The Bengals signed pass rusher Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $60 million contract. The commitment at signing is considerably lower than that.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, Hendrickson will receive a $10 million signing bonus and a $6 million roster bonus, both of which are guaranteed. The deal also has a base salary of $3.8 million in 2021 (non-guaranteed, but guaranteed as a practical matter), along with $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

That’s a total payout of $20 million for one year. The Bengals can escape the rest by moving on before the fifth day of the 2022 league year, when another $6 million roster bonus comes due. The total payout for 2022 is $12 million.

The deal pays $13 million in 2023 (that includes an early $3 million roster bonus) and $15 million in 2024. It’s still a one-year-at-a-time contract for the Bengals, which makes sense given that Hendrickson had three so-so seasons before exploding in 2020, with 15.5 sacks.

Trey Hendrickson’s deal has no guarantees beyond 2021 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk